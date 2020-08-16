4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near Rajasthan's Bikaner

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was strikes near Bikaner in Rajasthan.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 was reported near Bikaner in Rajasthan on Sunday evening, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 685 km west (W) of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 7:09 PM IST at a depth of 140 km from the surface.

