4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Jammu and Kashmir's Gandoh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 was reported near Gandoh in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday afternoon, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 88 km of Katra.

Gandoh:

The epicentre of the earthquake was 88 km east (E) of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, the agency said. The earthquake struck at 1:10:39 PM IST at a depth of 5 km from the surface.

Tremors were felt in the following areas:

