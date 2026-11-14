"Driver May Have Suffered Stroke Before Kaziranga Crash That Killed 26": Himanta Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the driver of the traveller involved in the deadly Kaziranga road crash may have suffered a sudden severe health issue such as a stroke, causing him to lose control of the vehicle before it collided head-on with a container truck.

The accident has claimed 26 lives so far, while 16 others are undergoing treatment, including around a dozen patients in intensive care units.

The Chief Minister visited Kaziranga and inspected the accident site a day after the crash. Referring to dashcam footage from the truck involved in the collision, Sarma said the visuals suggested the traveller suddenly veered into the path of the container truck.

"The road appeared clear before the traveller suddenly changed direction and moved towards the container truck. The investigators were examining two possible explanations: whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or had suffered a stroke," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said the state government had decided to conduct the driver's post-mortem examination in a detailed manner to help determine the exact cause of the incident. He also claimed that the driver was a local resident and should have been aware of the traffic restrictions in the Kaziranga area.

"Most stretches of Kaziranga have the speed limit along the stretch is 40 kmph. when we enforce strict restrictions and act tough violations of traffic rules," he said.

Sarma also announced compensation of Rs 9 lakh for the family of each victim who died in the crash. Of the total amount, Rs 7 lakh will be provided by the Assam government and Rs 2 lakh by the Centre.

The horrific accident took place at Rongajan near Kaziranga National Park in Golaghat district on Friday when a passenger mini-bus collided head-on with a container truck on National Highway-715.

Many of the victims were reportedly students returning from their classes. The collision left the mini-bus badly mangled, triggering a massive rescue operation involving police personnel, district administration officials and local residents.

Initial reports suggested that the passenger vehicle was travelling at a high speed before the collision. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the circumstances that led to the crash.