In a major move after last week's tragic road accident in Kaziranga that killed 26 people, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced a 12-point action plan---a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to strengthen road safety.

Sarma said on social media that the plan was drawn up at a review meeting with senior officials from the Traffic, Transport, Excise, Public Works Department and National Highways authorities to examine the Kaziranga accident and discuss measures to prevent similar incidents.

In a key meeting on Monday, the Assam government has decided that there would be zero leniency for those who flout traffic rules.

"In the meeting with senior officials late last night, we have drawn up a 12-point action plan on road safety which will be STRICTLY ENFORCED to ensure our roads and people are safe and there is zero leniency for those who flout the norms," he wrote on X on Monday.

The key measure includes activation district-level road safety task forces, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The government will also make speed-limiting devices mandatory in all commercial vehicles and take strict action against tampering with them.

As per the announcement, traffic checks will be intensified between 3 pm and 9 pm, targeting speeding, rash driving and drunk driving.

The plan also proposes identifying and fixing accident-prone spots through pedestrian crossings, traffic signals, improved lighting and repairs to road dividers.

The government will strengthen driving licence tests to assess applicants' driving skills and awareness of road safety rules. It will also analyse every road accident to identify its causes and take corrective measures to prevent similar incidents.

Another measure is the proposed launch of a Zero-Fatality District Programme, with clear targets, timelines and accountability.

The plan also calls for enforcing helmet rules without exception, including for women and children riding pillion, and suspending the driving licences of habitual traffic offenders under applicable provisions.

Commercial vehicles with repeated violations could face permit cancellation, particularly those found to have committed 34 or more violations in a year.

The remaining two measures focus on emergency response and medical care. Hospitals along highways will be strengthened with adequate doctors, medical staff, medicines and emergency equipment.

Road safety volunteers, including staff at roadside hotels and dhabas, will be trained in first aid and emergency response, with their contributions recognised annually.

The announcement follows the November 13 accident near Rongajan in Golaghat district, where a Force Traveller carrying 41 passengers collided head-on with a truck, killing 26 persons. The vehicle had a seating capacity of 27.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)