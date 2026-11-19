An infant who had separated from his parents after the deadly crash in Assam last week has been reunited with his family. Dev Goala was travelling with his parents, Rahul and Nikita Goala - who work in Bengaluru, in a minibus that collided with a container truck in Kaziranga on Friday. At least 26 died in the crash.

The Goala couple were rescued with critical injuries and have been under treatment at the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

Dev got separated after the crash and suffered minor injuries. He had been undergoing treatment at the Shaheed Kamala Miri Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital in Bokakhat for four days. Since both his parents were critical, he could not be identified then.

On Wednesday, the hospital authorities handed him over to the Child Welfare Committee in Golaghat after doctors certified him fit for discharge.

The baby's maternal grandparents identified him after seeing his videos on a neighbour's smartphone, and rushed to the hospital. They arrived in Bokakhat last night to take his custody. Officials have verified their documents and granted them his temporary care until his parents recover.

After last week's crash, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced a 12-point action plan and a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to strengthen road safety.

Sarma said on social media that the plan was drawn up at a review meeting with senior officials from the Traffic, Transport, Excise, Public Works Department and the National Highways authorities to examine the Kaziranga accident and discuss measures to prevent similar incidents.

In a key meeting on Monday, the Assam government decided that there would be zero leniency for those who violate traffic rules.