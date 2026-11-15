Kaziranga Crash Vehicle Owner Arrested, Overspeeding Record Under Scanner

Police have found multiple instances of alleged overspeeding involving the Force Traveller that was involved in Assam's Kaziranga accident in which 26 people lost their lives. Investigators are now probing possible violations of motor vehicle rules linked to the vehicle.

The owner of the Force Traveller, identified as Anjir Ali, was arrested by Bokakhat Police from Nagaon on Saturday evening. He is facing allegations of violating motor vehicle regulations in connection with the accident.

One of the key findings emerging from the investigation is the alleged removal of the vehicle's mandatory speed limiter. Investigators suspect that the device was removed by the owner and driver to allow the Traveller to make more trips and earn higher fares.

The vehicle had reportedly been booked several times for overspeeding even before the accident. According to an official of the Golaghat District Transport Office, it was fined Rs 4,000 in Jorhat on March 3 after allegedly being caught travelling at 102 kmph. The vehicle had also received multiple overspeeding challans in the Kaziranga area, some of which were reportedly yet to be cleared.

Police are also looking into the decision to employ a driver aged over 60 years to operate the passenger vehicle.

The accident took place on November 13 at Rongajan, near Hathikuli Tea Estate in the Kohora range of Kaziranga along National Highway 715. The Traveller, carrying passengers, collided head-on with a container truck, killing 26 people and injuring around 20 others.

Among those killed were women, minors and college students. Several passengers were reportedly returning from classes when the accident occurred.

Meanwhile, a purported dashcam video of the collision has surfaced.

The footage appears to show the Traveller approaching the container truck at high speed before moving into the opposite lane and crashing into it. Police are examining the video to establish how the collision occurred.

With the vehicle's alleged history of overspeeding and the suspected removal of its speed limiter now under scrutiny, investigators are examining whether violations of safety regulations contributed to the tragedy.