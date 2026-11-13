Dashcam Video Of Assam Road Crash Shows Moment Minibus Collided With Truck

Dramatic dashcam video of the accident that happened near Assam's Kaziranga National Park on Friday shows the minibus losing control skidding to the opposite lane where the container truck was coming from, colliding with it head-on.

The two-second clip, recorded on the bus's dashcam, shows the minibus coming speedily towards the bus and blinding flash appearing as the collision happens.

At least 26 people died in the accident.

Visuals from the spot show the minibus completely destroyed due to the impact of the accident. Several passengers were trapped after the collision as the front portion of the minibus got mangled.

The passenger-packed Force Traveller collided head-on with the container truck at Rongajan near Kaziranga in Assam's Golaghat district. The accident happened on National Highway-715 near Hathikuli tea estate when the Traveller.

Most of those travelling in the vehicle were reportedly students, including college students.

Minibus Had Over 10 Traffic Challans

According to official vehicle database records, the traveller minibus involved in the accident had more than 10 traffic challans issued against it prior to the crash. Out of the total accrued penalties, Rs 38,500 had been paid, while an additional Rs 4,000 in fines were due.

Assam minister Atul Bora said that the vehicle was moving at a very high speed and had allegedly violated traffic restrictions imposed along the Kaziranga stretch.

Victims Identified

Executive Magistrate of Golaghat district told reporters that nine ambulances rushed to the spot to take those injured to hospitals

He added that 14 of the victims have been identified - Jyoti Majhi, Darpana Majhi, Anurag Goala (a 12-year-old boy), Abdul Mujid (driver of the minibus), Subhash (handyman of the minibus), Rashid Ali, Hafiza Khatun and Farhana Yasmin, K R Lobho, Amjad Ali, Bulbul Ali, Baby Karmakar, Damini Ghatowar and Dipanjali Rongphar, he added.

Those injured are being treated in hospitals.