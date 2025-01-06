Mother And Daughter Fall In Front Of Rhinos In Kaziranga. Here's What Happened Next

Home to one-horned rhinos, Kaziranga National Park in Assam is a favoured destination for nature enthusiasts. A jeep safari ride offers visitors a chance to catch a glimpse of one-horned rhinos and other animals. But a usually fun ride turned bone-chilling for a mother-daughter duo that narrowly escaped with their lives.

In an undated video that is making rounds on the internet, a rhinoceros is seen walking inside the park behind a jeep. In the background, three jeeps, full of tourists, prepare to take a right turn. As the first two jeeps speed up, a young girl, along with her mother, falls flat on the ground. The two let out a cry for help.

At that moment, we see another rhino aggressively approaching the tourists' vehicle. Looking at the rhino stomping in anger, the third jeep pulls back.

The incident reportedly occurred in the Bagori range of Kaziranga National Park.

The two women narrowly escaped the danger. Reportedly, they managed to avoid the rhinos and successfully climbed back into the jeep.

Another tourist captured the terrifying incident on camera, and it has since gone viral on social media, raising concerns about tourist safety.

The Kaziranga administration has launched an investigation into the incident. They have urged tourists to remain vigilant during safaris.