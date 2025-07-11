Watch: Rhino Goes On Rampage In Assam Village, Locals Flee In Panic

A rhinoceros, who strayed away 150 kilometers away from Assam's Kaziranga National Park, was seen displaying aggressive behavior in the Demow village.

A viral video from the area showed chaos across the village as the rhino charged at the locals at a rapid speed. In the video locals can be heard yelling as they run for their lives in order to get away from the huge creature.

Another video showed the animal thundering forward into a group of parked vehicles.

Kaziranga National Park, the location from where the rhino strayed away from, is a favoured destination for nature enthusiasts. This is one of many recent instances where a rhino was seen outside the park's boundary.

Kaziranga National Park is said to be home to the highest population of the Indian one-horned rhino.

Forest officials said they were informed about the incident and efforts are being made to ensure such an incident is not repeated.