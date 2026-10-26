"Driven By Stress": Chennai Techie Sent Over 800 Bomb Threats Across India

The probe into the bomb threats received at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad has led to the arrest of a software employee from Chennai. Police allege he sent hundreds of threat emails to places across India. Officers say he told them he was under personal stress and opposed the Tamil Nadu government.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Srikant Goud of Shamshabad said the accused allegedly created fake email accounts and used them to send between 700 and 800 bomb threat messages across the country.

“He created fake email IDs and posted nearly 700 to 800 bomb threat mails all over India,” Goud said, describing the alleged scale of the operation.

"We have taken into custody a Chennai-based software employee named Sharad Subramanyan in connection with numerous bomb threat cases. The accused completed his post-graduation, worked in the US for a few years, and after facing a divorce, fell into a state of depression," he said.

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Police are recording the accused's statement as part of the investigation. “We have taken him into custody and are recording his confession and regularising all the cases,” the officer said.

Investigators are examining the motive. Goud said the accused reportedly told them he was under personal stress and opposed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu.

“Driven by stress and negative opinions he developed against the DMK government after watching various videos, he created fake email IDs and sent nearly 700 to 800 bomb threat emails across India to prompt serious actions and investigations against DMK leaders,” the officer said.

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Police are looking into whether the alleged political grievance and personal distress contributed to the threatening messages.

The officer said the accused is from Chennai, completed postgraduate studies and has worked for three to four years.

Goud said several cases linked to the threats were registered at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police station over the past two years.

“During 2025, 25 cases and in 2026, 17 cases are there,” he said, which makes 42 cases in total.