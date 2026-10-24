Delhi Girl Wanted School Shut For The Day. She Sent A Bomb Threat

A teenage girl student allegedly sent a fake bomb-threat email to Air Force Bal Bharati School on Lodhi Road to get the institution closed for the day, police said on Saturday.

The student, who is a minor, was traced following a technical investigation into the threatening email received by the school on October 23, police said.

The email carried the subject line "Bombs Placed in Your Building", prompting police to launch an investigation amid a recent spate of bomb-threat emails targeting schools in Delhi.

Police conducted a detailed technical investigation and examined digital evidence and linkages to identify the sender.

The investigation established that the alleged sender was a student of the same school, they said, adding that her motive was to get the school closed for the day.

Police said relevant legal action had been initiated against the girl in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Further proceedings are underway as per law.

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