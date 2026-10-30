Kanpur UPSC Aspirant Made Delhi Bomb Threat Call. He Wanted To Prank Ex-Roommate

A 23-year-old UPSC aspirant was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur within 48 hours for allegedly making a fake bomb threat call to his former roommate as a prank.



The caller claimed to be linked to a Lahore-based organisation in Pakistan and alleged that certain individuals had been selected to carry out bomb blasts in Delhi, triggering a security alert before investigators discovered that the threat was a hoax.

According to police, the case came to light on the night of October 27, when a PCR call was received at Mukherjee Nagar police station.

The complainant, Suman Kumar, a native of Bihar's Madhepura district, is preparing for the civil services examination while residing in Delhi's Indra Vikas Colony. He told police that his roommate, Rohit Kumar, had received a call from an unknown landline number.

The caller began the conversation with religious remarks before claiming that members of an organisation based in Lahore, Pakistan, had been monitoring them for a long time. He further alleged that they had been chosen to carry out bomb blasts in Delhi. The claims left both students frightened.

During the conversation, the complainant attempted to intimidate the caller by saying that his father was a cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. The caller then made political remarks before disconnecting the call.

Considering the seriousness of the threat, the students immediately informed police. References to Delhi bomb blasts and a Pakistan-based organisation prompted police to treat the matter as highly sensitive.

An FIR was registered at Mukherjee Nagar police station and a special investigation team was formed under the supervision of senior officers.

Police examined the phone number used to make the threat, along with telecom records and other technical inputs. Initial investigations revealed that the call had not been made from a mobile phone but from a landline connection.

Technical Surveillance Leads Police To Kanpur

After analysing technical surveillance inputs and call-related records, investigators traced the location of the landline number to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

A Delhi Police team subsequently travelled to Kanpur and, with assistance from local police, conducted a raid at the identified location. During the operation, officers caught a 23-year-old man.

The accused was identified as Suraj Verma, a resident of Auraiya district in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, Verma was also preparing for the UPSC examination and had previously lived in Indra Vikas Colony in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area.

During that period, he had shared accommodation with the complainant, Suman Kumar, and his roommate, Rohit Kumar.

During questioning, Verma allegedly admitted that he had made the call as a prank on his former roommates.

To execute the plan, he used a landline phone installed at a relative's residence in Kanpur. Police said he also altered his voice during the conversation to make it appear that the call had come from a person associated with a foreign terror organisation.

He deliberately referred to Lahore, Pakistan, and bomb blasts in Delhi to make the threat appear genuine and create the impression that it had originated from a cross-border terror outfit.

However, the police investigation eventually uncovered the facts, establishing that the alleged terror threat was a hoax call.

According to Delhi Police, the accused was traced and arrested within 48 hours through technical surveillance, telecommunications analysis and coordination with Uttar Pradesh Police.

North-West district DCP Akanksha Yadav said the sensitive case was solved quickly due to prompt police action and technical investigation.

Further investigation is underway.