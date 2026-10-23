Email Warns Of Attacks On Mumbai Mayor Office, Amitabh Bachchan Home

Security agencies and the Mumbai police have been placed on high alert after an email sent to Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday threatened bomb blasts at her office, actor Amitabh Bachchan's home and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert, an official said.
After a thorough search of the mayor's office at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, nothing suspicious was found, an official said.
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According to police, the mail, also marked to Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, warned of a grenade attack on a school on October 31 and threatened to target Bachchan's Juhu home 'Jalsa' between October 31 and November 27.
The email, which made references to 'Khalistan', also claimed that there would be an attack during the November 27 concert of singer Diljit Dosanjh in the Mahalaxmi Racecourse area.
Prompted by the threat, law enforcement authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation to verify the authenticity of the message, trace its origin, and identify the sender, the official said.
As a precautionary measure, instructions have been issued to significantly step up security and surveillance at the mayor's office, the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, prominent educational institutions across the city and all those places mentioned in the email, the official added.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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