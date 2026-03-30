Dozens Of Phones Stolen During Opening IPL Match In Bengaluru

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fans, who had come to watch the opening IPL match, were met with disappointment after their phones were stolen from amid massive crowds at and around the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

According to police and multiple victim accounts, the thefts largely occurred inside the stadium stands during peak crowd movement, particularly in the second innings. Several fans reported losing their phones while navigating through packed sections or stepping out briefly for refreshments.

Others claimed their devices went missing near nearby transit points and public areas, including the metro station and the Cubbon Park vicinity.

Multiple complaints have been registered at the Cubbon Park Police Station, while several victims also filed e-lost reports through the Karnataka Police app.

Confirming the incidents, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Akshay Hakay stated that at least 30 phones have been reported stolen so far.

"We are looking into this. We are questioning multiple individuals, including some minors who we believe could be involved. Some have been detained. People must exercise caution in crowded places," he told NDTV.

Eyewitness accounts and social media posts suggest the scale of the thefts could be significantly higher.

A content creator, Ritu Tiwari, shared a video claiming that 50 to 60 phones may have been stolen from the P3 stand alone, including her husband's device.

"It's my request, please be careful with your phones if you're attending an IPL match, because, at least 50 to 60 phones were stolen alone from the p3 stand, including my husband's" she said.

"My husband realised his phone was missing after first innings, where he went to bring us some drinking water, and at the same time, there were lots of people complaining about the same," she added.

Tiwari alleged that when they approached the stadium police for help, their request fell on deaf ears. They then visited nearby police station, where they met other victims. The couple filed a first information report (FIR) and claimed that 10-12 children, who were dressed in jerseys and had complimentary tickets, have been taken into custody.

"I think this is an organised crime, because when I looked up on Google, the same thing happened at the Chennai and Wankhede Stadium as well. This is happening at all the IPL matches. Most of this thing happened at the second innings, when lots of people went out to get some drinking water or some refreshments," she added.

Police are currently analysing CCTV footage from inside and outside the stadium to identify the culprits. The investigation remains ongoing, with officials not ruling out the involvement of a coordinated group behind the thefts.