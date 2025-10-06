Dog Joins Cast Midway, Bites Actor In Kerala Street Play On Strays

A street play meant to raise awareness against the stray dog menace in Kerala's Kannur took an ironic turn when a dog bit the artist in the middle of the performance. The incident occurred on Sunday during the one-act play 'Pekkolam', staged at P Krishnappilla Library in Kandankai, when actor P Radhakrishnan was enacting a scene of running away with a stick as if being chased by a dog.

Out of nowhere, a black stray dog entered the stage and attacked Radhakrishnan. The drama escalated as a spectator charged at the dog, with a slipper in hand, trying to chase the animal away from the actor. But by then, the damage was done, with Radhakrishnan sustaining an injury in his leg.

The video of the incident showed that the stray attacked the actor when a barking sound effect was played through the microphone.

Radhakrishnan, however, continued with his performance as he enacted a father who lost his daughter to a stray dog attack. The sombre background music added to the drama, as the audience complimented the actors for "original acting".

Radhakrishna was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

The play, which was meant to raise awareness about stray dog attacks, turned into an unscripted live demonstration of the daily struggle of pedestrians, especially from lower-income groups. The incident has sparked renewed concern over the growing stray dog menace in Kannur, as public anger grows over the authorities' failure to address the issue.

In June, at least 21 people were attacked by stray dogs in Kannur. Days before, nearly 50 people were bitten by a dog in the area, triggering panic and widespread protests.