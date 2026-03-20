Proposed Footpath Policy Aims To Reclaim Pedestrian Spaces In Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday announced a comprehensive footpath policy aimed at reclaiming pedestrian spaces and improving traffic flow across Bengaluru.

Speaking after a joint meeting involving Bengaluru MLAs, GBA officials, and civic authorities, DK Shivakumar said the government is committed to safeguarding footpaths, which have increasingly been encroached upon by street vendors, causing inconvenience to pedestrians and contributing to traffic congestion.

Under the proposed policy, street vendors will be restricted to designated streets. Vendors operating on arterial and sub-arterial roads will be required to vacate, as their presence has been identified as a key factor affecting both pedestrian movement and vehicular traffic. The government will soon announce a list of roads where vending will be prohibited.

At the same time, the administration is looking to regulate and support vendors through a structured system. Around 60,000 street vendors have already been registered, with nearly 30,000 seeking assistance. The government plans to issue identification cards and provide pushcarts or vehicles to vendors, ensuring they operate in an organised manner. Vendors will also be required to take their carts back home after business hours.

Shivakumar emphasised that strict measures will be implemented to prevent traffic disruptions, especially on major roads. Unauthorised parking and abandoned vehicles have also come under scrutiny. The GBA has identified four designated locations where such vehicles will be towed and stored, in coordination with the police, to prevent prolonged occupation of public roads.

On the issue of parking regulations near parks, the Deputy Chief Minister said the decision has been left to local corporations, which will consult with legislators before finalising rules suited to their respective areas.

The new measures are part of a broader push to streamline Bengaluru's traffic movement, reduce delays, and restore order on city roads, which have long struggled with congestion and unregulated use of public spaces.