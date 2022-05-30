Discontent Brews In Congress Over Candidates For Rajya Sabha Polls

The party released the list of 10 candidates from seven states for the polls. (Representational)

The Congress party has announced the names of 10 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections in which the names of many prominent leaders are missing. In such a situation, voices of dissatisfaction are rising in the party.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari have been made candidates from Rajasthan. All these three candidates do not belong to Rajasthan.

Congress MLA from Sirohi in Rajasthan, Sanyam Lodha has raised the question and said that the party will have to explain why no one was nominated from Rajasthan.

"The Congress party should tell what is the reason for not making any Congress leader/worker from Rajasthan, a candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections?" he wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Pawan Khera, who hails from Rajasthan, was a contender for Rajya Sabha in Congress. But his name is also not included in the list. After the release of the list, he tweeted, "Maybe there is something missing in my penance."

The Congress on Sunday opted for apparently lightweight candidates like Imran Pratapgarhi and Ranjeet Ranjan for the Rajya Sabha polls, contrary to speculation about accommodating veterans Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma. Pratapgarhi, the party's minority department chairperson and a poet from Uttar Pradesh, has been fielded from Maharashtra.

In reaction, Congress leader Nagma wrote on Twitter, "Our 18 years of penance also fell short in front of Imran Bhai."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia has also taken a jibe at the Congress party. He tweeted in Hindi and wrote, "Congress's Chintan Shivir took place in Rajasthan. Now look at another achievement of this thinking. Observe the quota of local candidates....without 'local' who will be 'vocal'..?"

The Congress party on Sunday announced the names of candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls fielding Rajeev Shukla, Ajay Maken, and Jairam Ramesh from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Karnataka respectively.

The party released the list of 10 candidates from seven states for the polls scheduled to take place on June 10.

P Chidambaram, who is an MP in the Rajya Sabha, has once again been given a run from Tamil Nadu, while Ranjeet Ranjan has been fielded from Chhattisgarh. The party has fielded Vivek Tankha as a candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

Reacting to the list, co-incharge of Gujarat Congress Jitendra Baghel asked on Twitter: "Would you tell us how many of these candidates are from OBC/SC/ST?"

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has approved them as the Congress candidates to contest the biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha from the states, a statement read duly signed by General Secretary Mukul Wasnik.

Elections to 57 Rajya Sabha seats spread across 15 states will take place on June 10.

