'To Accept Challenges Is My Habit': Digvijaya Singh To Kamal Nath

"Will contest from anywhere Rahul Gandhi asks me to," says Digvijaya Singh

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has taken up Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's challenge to contest from the "toughest" seat in the Lok Sabha elections. In a series of tweets on Monday, Digvijaya Singh said that he will fight from wherever Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asks him to. The two Congress veterans in the state, many believe, are locked in an ego clash since Kamal Nath took over as Chief Minister in December and infighting in the state party unit at this stage will affect its prospects in the elections just weeks ahead.

"To accept challenges is my habit. I won from Raghogarh despite the Janata Party wave in 1977. I am ready to contest the Lok Sabha elections from wherever my leader Rahul Gandhi ji says,'' Digvijaya Singh tweeted. And in a veiled attack on the Chief Minister, he said, he was "grateful to Kamal Nath" for thinking that he is "competent enough to fight Lok Sabha elections," said the Congress veteran.

Kamal Nath on Saturday said if party colleague Digvijaya Singh wants to contest the Lok Sabha polls, he should choose the "toughest seat" in the state. Without naming any particular seat, he had said that there were few seats in the state, which the Congress had not won in the past "30-35 years."

Bhopal, Indore, and Vidisha are the three high profile seats that Congress has not won in over three decades. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has been continuously winning the Indore seat from 1991 to 2014. The last time Congress won in Indore was in 1984.

Sources say that Digvijaya Singh is looking to contest from Rajgarh, which he had represented in 1984 and 1991.

Madhya Pradesh sends 29 lawmakers to Lok Sabha. In 2014, BJP won 27, while the Congress won only two seats. Elections in the state will be held in four stages -- on April 29, May 6, 12 and 19. The two main parties in the state, Congress and BJP, are yet to announce their candidates in Madhya Pradesh.

