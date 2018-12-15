Ahead Of Swearing-In, Kamal Nath Lists Out Priorities As Chief Minister

Kamal Nath Nath will be sworn in as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. (File)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister-designate Kamal Nath said on Friday that strengthening the farm sector, ensuring safety of women and job creation will be his priorities.

He also said that the promise of farm loan waiver made by the Congress will be fulfilled.

"Our priority will be to strengthen the agriculture sector to ramp up farm-based economy in Madhya Pradesh," he told reporters at his residence in Bhopal.

"My government will provide a safe environment to women and shore up employment avenues for the youth," Mr Nath said.

An alarming number of cases of crime against women in the state in the last couple of years has been a matter of concern.

"We are going to waive farmers' loans as promised," Mr Nath said, adding, "I thank the people from the bottom of my heart for voting for the Congress. I assure them I will never let them down."

Mr Nath (72) will be sworn in as the 18th chief minister of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. The nine-time Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara was elected as the leader of Congress Legislature Party Thursday night.

The Congress emerged as the single largest party by bagging 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly in the recently concluded state polls. It also secured the support of one SP legislator, two BSP and four independent MLAs to cross the majority mark of 116.