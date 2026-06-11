Digvijaya Singh Alleges "Collusive Theft" In Rajya Sabha Row, BJP Seeks Action

The political storm over the rejection of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination in Madhya Pradesh has now entered explosive territory, with senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh targeting not just the state government and the Election Commission, but also dragging the Supreme Court into the controversy.

On Thursday, Digvijaya Singh called the entire episode a case of "collusive theft", alleging that everyone was involved in what he described as a planned political operation to keep Meenakshi Natarajan out of the Rajya Sabha race. His remarks came after the Supreme Court deferred the hearing on the petition challenging the cancellation of Natarajan's nomination till Friday, while the Election Commission also gave no relief to the Congress.

With the legal window closing and no immediate relief coming, the BJP candidates secured an uncontested victory on all three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh. Election certificates were issued to Rajnish Agrawal, Tarun Chugh and Mahesh Kevat on Thursday, sealing the outcome that Congress had been desperately trying to challenge.

Digvijaya Singh, however, claimed that he had already anticipated this result. In a sharp attack, he said, "I knew that when a theft has occurred, everyone is involved. Not just the state government, but the central government, the Election Commission and, I am compelled to say, the Supreme Court as well. When the Supreme Court knew that our petition would become infructuous after 4 pm, why was the hearing not held today? Why was it scheduled for tomorrow? This is all a case of collusive theft."

The remark immediately triggered a political backlash. Madhya Pradesh Sports Minister Vishvas Sarang accused Digvijaya Singh of crossing all limits and insulting the judiciary. Sarang said that calling the Supreme Court "thieves" was not just objectionable, but shameful.

"Calling the Supreme Court thieves is an insult to the judiciary. The Supreme Court should take suo motu cognizance of this and initiate action against him," Sarang said.

The BJP said the Congress had once again shown that it attacks constitutional institutions whenever the verdict does not suit it. Sarang said the Congress had earlier questioned the Election Commission, the government and EVMs, and had now put even the Supreme Court in the dock.

BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma also launched a sharp attack on Digvijaya Singh. He said that if such words had come from Rahul Gandhi, it may have been dismissed as political immaturity, but Digvijaya Singh was a former chief minister who had governed a large state like Madhya Pradesh for ten years.

"For a former chief minister to use such language for the judiciary is deeply shameful," Sharma said.

At the centre of the controversy is Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan, whose nomination was rejected over alleged non-disclosure of a pending court matter. The Congress has maintained that the rejection was politically motivated and unjustified.

Digvijaya Singh strongly defended Natarajan, calling her one of the most Gandhian leaders he had seen in his entire political career. He said there were no criminal cases against her and that the grounds used to disqualify her from the election were unacceptable.

He said the Congress would take the issue across the country and continue its fight to ensure Meenakshi Natarajan reaches the Rajya Sabha.