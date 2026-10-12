"They Grabbed, Punched Him": Delhi Woman Recounts Son's 'Murder' In Metro

Pawan Sharma, 48, died inside the Delhi Metro last week, beaten to death allegedly by a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and his son over something as trivial as a seat.

The incident took place on October 8 at 17:30. The father-son duo boarded at the Mandi House station. They confronted Sharma, who was sitting with his mother, Durga Devi, in a seat reserved for senior citizens.

Sharma's mother, Durga Devi, said that the former officer's son choked Pawan with one hand and punched him in the chest with the other, resulting in her son's death. She shared their ordeal with NDTV.

"We, mother and son, were travelling together by Metro. It was a long journey, so I sat comfortably. I was not feeling well. The two accused arrived. The father hit him. My son was taken aback. He said, 'This is a senior citizen seat, but this is not the way to behave'. I held my child's hand and asked him to stand up. Then they grabbed him by the neck and started punching him," she alleged.

Also read: Delhi Man Dies After Being Thrashed Over Metro Seat, Ex-IAS Officer, Son Arrested

Who Is The Accused Former IAS Officer?

Sanjay Pratap Singh, a retired IAS officer, and his son, a lawyer, were arrested in the case.

Singh is the main accused. He is a retired 1984 batch AGMUT cadre officer who lives in Sector 44, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Both father and son have been sent to fourteen-day judicial custody.

He was a 1984 batch IAS officer.

He served in the Indian Administrative Service for over three decades and held several important administrative positions in Delhi and other Union Territories.

During his three decades of service in the IAS, he held key administrative positions in Delhi and other Union Territories, working extensively in departments related to welfare administration and governance.