Haryana Assures 1,000 Cusecs Of Water To Delhi As Yamuna Levels Fall

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday spoke to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on raw water availability as the capital continued to face water supply challenges amid falling Yamuna levels and peak summer demand.

The latest intervention comes days after Haryana released around 979.50 cusecs of water to Delhi following discussions between the two governments. According to the Delhi government, Haryana has now assured that a minimum of 1,000 cusecs of water will continue to be supplied through the Munak Canal.

During the meeting, Gupta reviewed Delhi's raw water availability, production levels at treatment plants, emergency arrangements, tanker deployment and steps being taken to minimise disruption across the city.

Officials also reviewed water leakages, complaint redressal and contingency measures to deal with the ongoing shortage.

The discussions took place as the water level at the Wazirabad Barrage fell from its normal pond level of 674.5 feet to nearly 668 feet, affecting Delhi's water production by 80-100 million gallons per day (MGD), officials said.

Delhi currently requires around 1,250 MGD of water during the peak summer season.

Why Delhi's Water Crisis Has Continued

Despite Haryana's earlier release of additional water, supply disruptions and low pressure have continued in several parts of Delhi because water levels at the Wazirabad pondage area remain critically low, affecting raw water availability for treatment plants.

The state's Water Minister Parvesh Verma said the decline in water availability has been aggravated by a prolonged dry spell in the upper reaches of the Yamuna.

"The water level at Wazirabad has fallen from its normal pond level of 674.5 feet to nearly 668 feet, resulting in a shortage of raw water and affecting water production by nearly 80-100 MGD."

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) told the review meeting that despite the shortfall, it has been able to maintain daily water production of around 900 MGD through emergency pumping arrangements and diversion of additional raw water.

The Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants, which supply large parts of north, central and northwest Delhi, have been among the facilities affected by reduced raw water availability.

Delhi's 6-Point Plan To Tackle Water Challenge

Additional Water From Haryana: The government said Haryana has assured a minimum supply of 1,000 cusecs through the Munak Canal as Delhi continues to face pressure on raw water availability.

Emergency Pumping To Maintain Supply: Additional raw water is being diverted from the Carrier Line Canal through the Twin Mains system to the Wazirabad intake. Emergency pumping arrangements installed in the dry Yamuna riverbed are contributing nearly 40 MGD of additional raw water. Officials said around 130 MGD is also being diverted through the canal system, helping sustain operations at the Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants.

980 Tankers, 6,000 Daily Trips: The government said more than 980 Delhi Jal Board tankers are currently making over 6,000 trips every day across the capital. Smaller tankers have also been deployed in densely populated colonies and narrow lanes to improve supply in areas facing shortages.

Leakages And Complaints In Focus: According to officials, the DJB received 11,055 complaints during the past week, of which more than 8,500 have been resolved. "Every single drop of water is precious and any kind of wastage will not be acceptable." Officials have been directed to expedite the resolution of pending complaints and act swiftly against water leakages.

Long-Term Water Security Push: The meeting reviewed projects, including a feasibility study by Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee on bringing water from Haryana through a pipeline, desilting work near Wazirabad, new treatment plants and additional borewells in the Yamuna Khadar area. Officials said additional borewells have increased water production capacity by 10.5 MGD per day.

Rainwater Harvesting And Conservation Drive: The government said rainwater harvesting structures are being developed in 75 CM Shri schools, while plans are underway to build 500 new rainwater harvesting structures and revive 1,000 existing ones. Officials are also working on a phased dual-water supply system that would use treated water from sewage treatment plants for non-potable purposes.

Daily Monitoring, Faster Response: Key Directions Issued

Officials have been asked to remain prepared to deal with the evolving situation and ensure residents face the least possible inconvenience despite the shortage of raw water.

The government has also directed departments to maintain coordination with concerned authorities on water availability, monitor the situation daily and take further measures if required to sustain supply across the city.

Special emphasis was laid on preventing leakages, ensuring faster complaint redressal, maintaining adequate tanker availability in affected areas and increasing tanker trips wherever necessary.