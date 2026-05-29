Dry Taps, Low Pressure: Water Crisis Grips Delhi Despite Supply From Haryana

Residents across several parts of Delhi continued to face water shortages on Friday despite Haryana releasing 979.50 cusecs of additional water into the Munak Canal, with many colonies reporting dry taps, low pressure, and dependence on tankers amid peak summer heat.

The crisis has persisted because falling Yamuna levels continue to affect operations at two of Delhi's key water treatment plants: Wazirabad and Chandrawal.

The additional water was released following discussions between the Delhi government and Haryana authorities, but officials said supply may take time to normalise as water levels at the Wazirabad pondage area remain critically low.

Why Delhi's Water Crisis Has Continued

Officials said the Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants have been operating below optimum capacity over the past several days due to a sharp drop in raw water availability from the Yamuna.

The Wazirabad plant supplies around 134 million gallons per day (MGD) to parts of north and central Delhi, while the Chandrawal plant produces nearly 98 MGD, catering to north, northwest, and central parts of the city.

Sources said authorities were forced to divert water from the Haiderpur canal system to maintain supply in several areas after production at both plants was affected.

Officials added that although Haryana released additional water through the Munak Canal, the impact on Delhi's supply network is expected to be gradual because pondage levels at Wazirabad remain well below the normal operational mark required for the smooth functioning of treatment plants.

Delhi's water demand also rises sharply during summer months, especially during heatwave conditions, widening the gap between demand and supply.

Several Areas Continue To Face Supply Disruptions

Residents across west, central and northeast Delhi continued to report severe disruption in water supply this week.

Among the worst-affected areas were:

Patel Nagar J Block

West Patel Nagar

Parts of Dwarka

Ambica Vihar Society

Paschim Vihar

Ramesh Enclave

Sudarshan Park

In Dakshinpuri, residents alleged that water supply has remained disrupted for nearly 15 days, forcing families to rely on water tankers and stored water amid intense heatwave conditions.

Complaints of contaminated water were also reported from Sudarshan Park and Moti Nagar.

Residents of Bhagirathi Vihar in northeast Delhi said supply had remained erratic for almost a week.

Haryana Released Water After Talks With Delhi

Officials said the release of 979.50 cusecs followed high-level discussions between Delhi and Haryana authorities over the deteriorating water situation in the capital.

According to officials, around 442.94 cusecs were released through the Carrier Lined Channel (CLC), while another 536 cusecs came through the Delhi Sub Branch (DSB) system.

The additional flow is expected to improve water availability at the Wazirabad pondage area, from where the two affected treatment plants draw raw water.

However, officials cautioned that full restoration of supply across affected colonies could still take time.

Delhi's Summer Water Stress Continues

Delhi remains heavily dependent on neighbouring states, especially Haryana, for raw water supply.

Officials estimate that the capital's daily water demand during peak summer touches nearly 1,250 MGD, while shortages increase during periods of low Yamuna flow and extreme heat.

The Delhi Jal Board has meanwhile continued tanker deployment in several affected areas as residents grapple with the ongoing summer water crisis.