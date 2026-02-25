Delhi Faces Water Supply Disruption For 2 Days: Check Affected Areas

Residents in multiple areas of Delhi may experience disruption in their water supply over the next forty-eight hours, starting Wednesday, the Delhi Jal Board has announced. The interconnection work on the city's water supply lines is underway, causing the inconvenience.

Water supply will be unavailable from 11 am on February 25 to 11 am on February 27.

“Inconvenience caused to the public is regretted,” the Board said in a statement.

!!महत्वपूर्ण जन सूचना!!

दिल्ली जल बोर्ड द्वारा सूचित किया जाता है कि द्वारका जल शोधन संयंत्र (Dwarka WTP) पर भाग्य विहार क्षेत्र में नई बिछाई गई 1500 मिमी व्यास की ट्विन रॉ वॉटर लाइन को मौजूदा 1500 मिमी ट्विन रॉ वॉटर मेन से जोड़ने (इंटरकनेक्शन) के कार्य के कारण जल आपूर्ति 48 घंटे… pic.twitter.com/UI70MACapQ — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) February 23, 2026

The Board is connecting a new big water pipe (1500 mm wide, with two parallel lines) to the existing main water pipe at the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant in Bhagya Vihar. This is being done to reorganise the water flow in the main pipeline, according to the Board.

Areas To Be Affected

Mahavir Enclave

Vijay Enclave

Uttam Nagar Group

Pochanipur

Sewak Park

Bharthal

Amberahi Village

Sita Puri

Modhu Vihar

Raja Purn

Kollash Puri

Durga Park

Mangia Pun

Raj Nagar Phase

Bagdola Village

Bijwasan

Dhutsiras

Naya Bazar

Binda Pur

Bharat Vihar

Jiwan Park

Indra Park

Milapnagar & Chanakya Place

Shyam Vihar

Arjun Park

Laxmi Vihar

Hojrang Enclave

Maksudabad

Vijay Park

Sai Baba Enclave

Nangli Sakrawati Village & Extension

Sagar Pur

Ranaji Enclave

Dharampura Group of Colonies

Roshanpura Group of Colonies

Deenpur Village

Matiala, Palam

Viswas Park

Sadh Nagar Part-1 & Nonhey Park

Bamnoli Village

Shahbad Mohammadpur Village

Kapashera Village

Airport & ICC (Yashobhumi)

Najafigarh Town & adjoining areas

What The Jal Board Said

The Delhi Jal Board has asked residents to store sufficient water. During the disruption, water tankers will be available at several locations.

How To Manage Water During The 48-Hour Cut