Delhi Faces Water Supply Disruption For 2 Days: Check Affected Areas

Residents in multiple areas of Delhi may experience disruption in their water supply over the next forty-eight hours, starting Wednesday, the Delhi Jal Board has announced. The interconnection work on the city's water supply lines is underway, causing the inconvenience.
Water supply will be unavailable from 11 am on February 25 to 11 am on February 27.
“Inconvenience caused to the public is regretted,” the Board said in a statement.
The Board is connecting a new big water pipe (1500 mm wide, with two parallel lines) to the existing main water pipe at the Dwarka Water Treatment Plant in Bhagya Vihar. This is being done to reorganise the water flow in the main pipeline, according to the Board.
Areas To Be Affected
- Mahavir Enclave
- Vijay Enclave
- Uttam Nagar Group
- Pochanipur
- Sewak Park
- Bharthal
- Amberahi Village
- Sita Puri
- Modhu Vihar
- Raja Purn
- Kollash Puri
- Durga Park
- Mangia Pun
- Raj Nagar Phase
- Bagdola Village
- Bijwasan
- Dhutsiras
- Naya Bazar
- Binda Pur
- Bharat Vihar
- Jiwan Park
- Indra Park
- Milapnagar & Chanakya Place
- Shyam Vihar
- Arjun Park
- Laxmi Vihar
- Hojrang Enclave
- Maksudabad
- Vijay Park
- Sai Baba Enclave
- Nangli Sakrawati Village & Extension
- Sagar Pur
- Ranaji Enclave
- Dharampura Group of Colonies
- Roshanpura Group of Colonies
- Deenpur Village
- Matiala, Palam
- Viswas Park
- Sadh Nagar Part-1 & Nonhey Park
- Bamnoli Village
- Shahbad Mohammadpur Village
- Kapashera Village
- Airport & ICC (Yashobhumi)
- Najafigarh Town & adjoining areas
What The Jal Board Said
The Delhi Jal Board has asked residents to store sufficient water. During the disruption, water tankers will be available at several locations.
How To Manage Water During The 48-Hour Cut
- Store sufficient water in buckets, bottles, and tanks before the shutdown.
- Prioritise water use for drinking and cooking.
- Reuse water wherever possible, like for flushing toilets or watering plants.
- Contact Delhi Jal Board helpline 1916 or local emergency numbers to request tankers if needed.
- Avoid wastage by closing taps and postponing non-essential uses.
- Plan cooking and cleaning to minimise water use.
- Stay updated with Delhi Jal Board notifications or local news.
- Coordinate with neighbours to share water resources if necessary.
