How Delhi Plans To Tackle Water Shortage, Yamuna Pollution This Summer

With temperatures set to rise and water demand expected to peak, the Delhi government on Monday rolled out its Summer Action Plan 2026-27, outlining how it plans to maintain supply, plug distribution gaps and step up efforts to clean the Yamuna.

The plan, unveiled at the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters in Jhandewalan, comes as the city braces for another intense summer marked by recurring shortages in several areas and concerns over tanker distribution.

Water Minister Parvesh Verma said the focus this year would be on sustaining production and improving accountability across the system. "Supplying clean water and protecting the Yamuna are not just administrative tasks but a shared responsibility," he said.

Peak Supply Target, Plant Readiness

At the core of the plan is a target to sustain around 1,002 million gallons per day (MGD) of water supply through the summer months.

All major treatment plants - Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Nangloi, Okhla, Dwarka, Bawana and Sonia Vihar, are being readied, with close monitoring of raw water quality, particularly ammonia levels that have disrupted supply in previous years.

Expanding Tube Wells, Cutting Losses

To augment supply in water-stressed areas, the DJB plans to expand its tube-well network from 5,854 to nearly 6,290 units before peak demand sets in.

Reservoir cleaning, preventive maintenance of underground storage and booster pumping stations, along with intensified leak detection drives, are also being carried out to reduce distribution losses.

Bridging Last-Mile Supply Gaps

Pipelines have now been laid in 1,646 of Delhi's 1,799 unauthorised colonies, with the remaining areas to be covered in phases.

Officials said bridging last-mile gaps and ensuring more even distribution will be a priority during peak summer demand, especially in areas dependent on tanker supply.

GPS Tracking For Tanker Transparency

The tanker supply system, often criticised for lack of transparency, is set for a technology overhaul.

Around 1,200 tankers will be deployed monthly, backed by GPS tracking, geo-tagging and real-time dashboard monitoring. Digitised route mapping and fixed supply points are aimed at curbing misuse.

"The tanker system is not a permanent solution. Our effort is to make it transparent while strengthening pipelines," the minister said.

Tighter Water Quality Monitoring

Water quality surveillance is also being stepped up, with eight laboratories testing 1,600-1,700 samples daily to ensure compliance with BIS norms.

Officials said the proportion of unsatisfactory samples will be kept within a 3-5% range, alongside expansion of field sampling.

Sewer Upgrade, Focus On Yamuna

On the sewer front, the plan emphasises replacement of ageing lines, desilting of drains and deployment of mechanised equipment to tackle blockages.

A key focus remains preventing untreated sewage from flowing into the Yamuna River, a persistent environmental challenge for the city.

Tech-Driven Complaint Redressal

Alongside infrastructure upgrades, the government has rolled out digital tools to streamline grievance redressal.

An advanced CRM platform, the DJB 1916 mobile app, an AI-powered chatbot and a WhatsApp-based interface will allow residents to lodge and track complaints in real time.

A 24x7 call centre will support the system, with automatic escalation from junior engineers to senior officials if issues remain unresolved, improving accountability and response times.

Push For Additional Water Supply

Talks with Haryana for additional raw water are ongoing, while efforts to enhance storage at Wazirabad through desilting are also in progress.