Water Shortage To Tanker Issues: Delhi's Summer Action Plan To Tackle Heat

Thousands of households across Delhi are set to receive a more reliable water supply this summer as the government rolls out its Action Plan for 2026-27. The strategy, which focuses on maintaining supply, plugging distribution gaps, and cleaning the Yamuna, was unveiled on Monday at the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) headquarters in Jhandewalan.

The plan comes as the city prepares for peak demand and addresses recurring concerns regarding tanker distribution and local shortages. Water Minister Parvesh Verma stated that the focus this year is on sustaining production and improving system accountability. “Supplying clean water and protecting the Yamuna are not just administrative tasks but a shared responsibility,” he said.

Peak Supply Target and Plant Readiness

The core of the plan involves a target to maintain a supply of around 1,002 million gallons per day (MGD) throughout the summer months. All major treatment plants, including Chandrawal, Wazirabad, Haiderpur, Nangloi, Okhla, Dwarka, Bawana, and Sonia Vihar, are being prepared. Officials are closely monitoring raw water quality, particularly ammonia levels that have disrupted supply in previous years.

Expanding Tube-Wells and Cutting Losses

To increase supply in water-stressed areas, the DJB plans to expand its tube-well network from 5,854 to nearly 6,290 units before demand peaks. Reservoir cleaning, preventive maintenance of underground storage and booster pumping stations, and intensified leak detection drives are also being conducted to reduce distribution losses.

Bridging Last-Mile Supply Gaps

Pipelines have now been laid in 1,646 of Delhi's 1,799 unauthorised colonies, with the remaining areas to be covered in phases. Officials said bridging last-mile gaps and ensuring even distribution will be a priority, especially in areas currently dependent on tanker supply.

GPS Tracking for Tanker Transparency

The tanker supply system, which has faced criticism regarding transparency, is undergoing a technological overhaul. Around 1,200 tankers will be deployed monthly, supported by GPS tracking, geo-tagging, and real-time dashboard monitoring. Digitised route mapping and fixed supply points are intended to curb misuse. “The tanker system is not a permanent solution. Our effort is to make it transparent while strengthening pipelines,” the minister said.

Tighter Water Quality Monitoring

Water quality surveillance is being increased, with eight laboratories testing 1,600 to 1,700 samples daily to ensure compliance with BIS norms. Officials said the proportion of unsatisfactory samples will be kept within a 3 to 5 per cent range, alongside an expansion of field sampling.

Sewer Upgrades and Yamuna Focus

The plan also emphasises the replacement of ageing sewer lines, the desilting of drains, and the use of mechanised equipment to tackle blockages. A primary objective remains preventing untreated sewage from flowing into the Yamuna River.

Tech-Driven Complaint Redressal

The government has introduced digital tools to streamline how residents lodge and track complaints. An advanced CRM platform, the DJB 1916 mobile app, an AI-powered chatbot, and a WhatsApp-based interface have been rolled out for real-time tracking. A 24-hour call centre will support the system, with an automatic escalation process from junior engineers to senior officials if issues remain unresolved.

Push for Additional Water Supply

Discussions with Haryana for additional raw water are ongoing, and efforts to enhance storage at Wazirabad through desilting are in progress.