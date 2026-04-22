Delhi Mandates Citywide Rainwater Harvesting, Penalties For Non-Compliance

The Delhi government has made rainwater harvesting (RWH) mandatory across the city for all residential, commercial, and institutional plots and buildings with an area of 100 square metres or more, as part of efforts to address groundwater depletion and summer water shortages.

Water Minister Parvesh Verma chaired a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Monday (April 20, 2026), attended by officials from over 60 departments of the Delhi government and central agencies. The meeting focused on enforcement measures, timelines, and incentives ahead of the monsoon season.

Verma emphasised that Delhi receives adequate rainfall for nearly four months each year, yet much of it flows into drains and is wasted. "If we channel this water into the ground, we can recharge our groundwater and reduce the crisis we face every summer," he stated. Departments have been directed to ensure functional RWH systems in government buildings, parks, residential colonies, and institutional campuses before the monsoon, with time-bound targets and accountability measures.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) serves as the nodal agency for implementation, monitoring, and financial support. Subsidies are available under an existing scheme: up to 50% of the cost or Rs 25,000 (whichever is lower) for plots between 100 and 499.99 sqm and up to Rs 50,000 for plots of 500 sqm and above. A 10% rebate on water bills is offered for functional RWH systems, increasing to 15% if both RWH and wastewater recycling systems are installed.

Non-compliance will attract penalties. For government establishments, an initial 10% cut in water supply may be imposed, followed by disconnection if lapses persist. Private properties risk withdrawal of rebates and incentives, potential 1.5-times increase in water bills, and inspections. A self-disclosure mechanism requiring annual affidavits or certification of functional systems is being introduced, with verification and periodic renewal of certificates. Failure to submit affidavits or maintain systems could lead to loss of DJB support.

Officials noted that RWH systems have been installed in 4,343 out of 4,861 schools and colleges, with a June 30, 2026 deadline for the rest. In other government departments, 2,564 installations are complete out of 3,598 identified sites. Public awareness efforts will be expanded through Jal Shakti Kendras, which offer technical assistance for installation and maintenance.

The initiative aligns with the Centre's "Catch the Rain" campaign and aims to shift from paper compliance to verifiable, on-ground implementation through regular inspections and accountability. Exemptions require applications to the RWH Cell with supporting documents, subject to verification (no applications accepted during monsoon from July 1 to September 30).

This renewed push seeks to strengthen groundwater recharge in a city long plagued by water scarcity.