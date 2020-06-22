Delhi Violence: Police Opposes Bail Plea Of Pregnant Student Safoora Zargar

Jamia Coordination Committee member Zargar, who was arrested by the Special Cell (File)

The Delhi Police Monday opposed in the Delhi High Court the bail plea of Jamia student Safoora Zargar, arrested under the anti-terror law --UAPA-- in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, saying the severity of offence is in no manner mitigated by her pregnancy.

The Delhi Police, in its status report opposing Safoora Zargar's bail plea, said a clear and cogent case has been made out against the accused woman and as such she is not entitled for bail for the grave and serious offences which have been meticulously and surreptitiously planned and executed by her.

It said there is strong, cogent, reliable and sufficient material available proving the direct involvement of Safoora Zargar, M Phil student of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who is 23 weeks pregnant.

The police said she has been lodged in a separate cell and chances of her contracting coronavirus from any other person does not arise.

Further, it maintained that there there is no exception carved out for pregnant inmate, who is accused of such heinous crime, to be released on bail merely because of pregnancy and said that 39 deliveries have taken place in Delhi prisons in the last 10 years.

Jamia Coordination Committee member Zargar, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on April 10, has challenged in the high court the June 4 order of the trial court denying her bail in the case.

The report, filed through DCP of special cell, said statements of witnesses and co-accused clearly implicate Safoora Zargar as being a leading co-conspirator in commissioning of serious offence of causing large-scale disruption and riots, not only in the national capital but also in other parts of the country.

"The present case pertains to grave offence against the society and nation. The investigation is at a very crucial juncture, and therefore, considering the sensitivity and the broad nefarious conspectus of present case, it would not be in the interest of justice as well as in public interest to grant bail to the accused at the present stage," it said.

The report said the motive and the idea behind this conspiracy was 'to go to any extent possible'', be it a small scuffle with the police during blockage or instigation of riots between two communities or to advocate and "execute a secessionist movement in the country by propagating an armed rebellion against the lawfully constituted government of the day".

It added funds were used and supplied to organise the protest sites and fake vouchers were manufactured/ forged. Acid bombs, iron roads, swords, nailed sticks, knives, sling shots, stones were used in the Delhi riots which were pre-planned in a systematic and organiser manner.

It said that protests were organised following the 'Shaheen Bagh Chakka-Jaam'' model and 21 protest sites were organised and converted to chakka jaam resulting in tensions being heightened and riots in North East, Shahdara and South Districts of Delhi.