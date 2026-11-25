The body of a female second-year B Com student of Delhi University was recovered from an OYO hotel room here, with a man from her neighbourhood who checked in with her found missing, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Aruna (19).

Police said they have recovered a purported confession note from her neighbour Vipin Yadav (24), who allegedly stayed with her in the hotel.

The note, which allegedly bears Vipin's signature, mentions that he has killed the student and that he intends to end his life by jumping into the Agra Canal.

The exact motive behind the incident remains unclear, police said, adding that they have added sections related to murder to the missing person case registered at Dhauj police station based on a complaint from the victim's brother.

A search has been launched to find Vipin, police said.

According to Gurugram Police spokesperson Yashpal, Aruna's body was recovered under suspicious circumstances inside an OYO hotel room under the Sarai police station limits in Faridabad on Tuesday. Her neighbour Vipin Yadav, with whom she had checked into the hotel, was found missing. A police team has taken custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The spokesperson said Aruna had left home for college on Monday morning. Her family members last contacted her around 3 pm, after which her mobile phone was unreachable. When she did not return home by late evening, the family filed a missing person's report at Dhauj police station.

Police said on the basis of the confession note and the fact that the room door was locked from outside, they are treating it as a case of murder, and suspect Vipin to be the accused.

An investigation has been launched.

"Four teams comprising local police and the crime branch have been formed to nab the accused Vipin Yadav and they are currently searching potential hideouts. Only after his arrest will it become clear under what circumstances the student was murdered. We are also verifying the contents of the confession note," a senior police officer said.

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