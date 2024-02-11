''Scam Alert'': Man Finds Hotel He Booked Is Under Renovation, MakeMyTrip And OYO React

He also shared pictures of the site and all his booking details.

A man recently took to X to share a frustrating situation that he faced when he reached the location of his pre-booked hotel in Bengaluru. In his tweet, Amit Chansikar, who is a digital marketer, explained that he had booked an Oyo hotel room via MakeMyTrip. However, upon arriving at the location of the hotel, he realized it was under renovation and nobody was present there. To make matters worse, an amount was also deducted from his refund.

Mr Chansikar slammed both the prominent booking platforms, and called his experience ''tantamount to cheating.'' He wrote, ''@makemytrip & @oyorooms scam alert in Bengaluru. Just came here to find that the hotel I had booked is under renovation. There was not a living soul here. This is tantamount to cheating! After wasting 2 hours here they cut money from my refund. Shame on you!''

See the tweet here:

@makemytrip & @oyorooms scam alert in Bengaluru. Just came here to find that the hotel I had booked is under renovation. There was not a living soul here. This is tantamount to cheating! After wasting 2 hours here they cut money from my refund. Shame on you! 👎🏽 pic.twitter.com/8C3m1mWJ81 — Amit Chansikar (@TheChanceSeeker) February 9, 2024

After his tweet went viral, MakeMyTrip reached out to him and offered an apology saying, ''Hi Amit, We are truly apologetic for the experience you had with us. Our endeavor has always been to provide the best experience to our customers. As per our telephone conversation, the refund is processed in the same mode of payment. Kindly check refund details.''

OYO also addressed the situation and wrote, ''Hi, we apologize for the inconvenience caused. We believe our team has already connected with you with a resolution and has done the needful. Also, have requested you to get in touch with MMT for further assistance.''

Hi, we apologize for the inconvenience caused. We believe our team has already connected with you with a resolution and has done the needful. Also, have requested you to get in touch with MMT for further assistance.~Dia — OYO4U (@OYO4U) February 9, 2024

In another tweet, Mr Chansikar shared an update and wrote, ''Both Oyo and MMT reps have reached out to me multiple times on calls and via email. The refund has been processed but yet to hit my account. Will update here once it does.''

Meanwhile, the tweet went viral, with many internet users sharing similar experiences.