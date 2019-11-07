Top Court To Hear Petition Against Odd-Even Scheme Tomorrow

The odd-even scheme was introduced to tackle pollution in Delhi. (AFP)

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear a petition alleging that the Delhi government's odd-even scheme is arbitrary, contrary to statutory provisions and nothing but a "political and vote bank gimmick".

The petition, filed by a Noida-based advocate, has alleged that the Delhi government's November 1 notification on the scheme also violates fundamental rights.

"The odd-even vehicle scheme violates the fundamental rights of the residents of Delhi and adjoining states who commute in and out of Delhi for work," the petitioner said.

The petitioner alleged that the odd-even rule violates citizens' rights to practice any profession, carry out any occupation, trade or business and to move freely throughout the country.

Questioning the rationale behind the scheme, the plea claimed that three sources of data on Delhi's air-quality, including those by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), have confirmed that the odd-even rule failed to lower pollution levels in past.

"It shows that odd-even is nothing but a political and vote bank gimmick as it has been done capriciously in an unreasonable manner," it said.

The odd-even scheme started on November 4 and would remain in force till November 15. Under the scheme, four-wheelers with registration numbers ending with odd digits will be allowed on roads on odd dates and those ending with even digits will be permitted on even dates.

The petition said that the odd-even rule is only meant for four-wheelers whereas two wheelers, that cause more pollution in comparison to cars, have been kept out of its ambit.

The scheme also discriminates between men and women, the plea claimed. Four-wheelers driven by women are exempted from the odd-even scheme, provided there are no men in the vehicle.

"Odd-even is nothing but a political gimmick for self-promotion and advertisements in the smoke screen of curbing pollution," it alleged.

The plea also alleged that there seems to be a strong nexus between stubble-burning framers, political parties, air purifier companies and mask-making companies.

"The Delhi government is no Nostradamus (famous French astrologer). Then how come it knows well in advance when smoke from stubble burning will reach Delhi exactly around odd-even scheme dates," it said.

