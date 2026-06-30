Ghalib Haveli, Malcha Mahal Among 75 Delhi Monuments Up For Adoption

Some of Delhi's lesser-known but historically significant landmarks- from Mirza Ghalib's Haveli in Ballimaran and Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal near Karol Bagh to the mysterious Malcha Mahal and the Dara Shikoh Library Building at Kashmere Gate, will soon be open for adoption by private organisations, public sector undertakings (PSUs), NGOs and institutions under a new Delhi government initiative.

The Delhi Cabinet on Monday approved two schemes that could change how many of these heritage sites are maintained.

While one allows eligible organisations to adopt monuments for five years and develop visitor amenities, the other offers grants of up to Rs 2 crore for scientific conservation and restoration work.

The initiative, 'Hamare Smarak, Hamara Gaurav', is aimed at improving the upkeep of the 75 monuments protected by the Delhi government's Department of Archaeology, encouraging public participation in conservation and developing them into better tourist attractions.

What Does 'Adopting' A Monument Mean?

The adoption scheme does not transfer ownership of any monument.

Instead, selected organisations, known as Monument Mitras, will help maintain visitor amenities for five years while the monuments continue to remain under the Delhi government's supervision.

Their responsibilities will include cleanliness, security, lighting, light-and-sound facilities and other public amenities using their own resources. Officials estimate the initiative could save the government around Rs 4.5 lakh annually for each adopted monument.

Which Heritage Monuments Are On The List?

The list includes some of Delhi's best-known heritage sites alongside several lesser-known monuments.

Among them are Mirza Ghalib's Haveli, Malcha Mahal, Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal, the Dara Shikoh Library Building, the Mutiny Memorial on the Northern Ridge, Turkman Gate, Jharna in Mehrauli and Gol Gumbad near Lodhi Road.

Also on the list are Bijri Khan's Tomb in R.K. Puram, Chaumchi Khan's Tomb in Mehrauli, the Mosque of Darwesh Shah near Siri Auditorium, Kharbuje Ka Gumbad in Panchsheel Park, Sarai of Basant, several Kos Minars in Badarpur, near Apollo Hospital and Kureni village, besides dozens of medieval tombs, baolis, mosques, gateways and gardens spread across the Capital.

Who Can Adopt A Monument And How?

Organisations interested in adopting a monument will have to submit an Expression of Interest (EOI) along with a vision document outlining the visitor facilities and improvements they propose.

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will then be signed between the Delhi government, the land-owning agency and the selected Monument Mitra. Officials said the monuments will remain under regular monitoring and periodic review.

The government has also clarified that any revenue generated through approved activities at an adopted monument cannot be retained as private profit and must instead be reinvested in its maintenance and development.

Up To Rs 2 Crore Grants For Restoration

Alongside the adoption scheme, the Cabinet also approved a Grant-in-Aid Scheme under which registered trusts, NGOs, foundations, universities, educational institutions and autonomous government bodies can seek grants of up to Rs 2 crore for restoration and scientific conservation projects. Registration on the Centre's Darpan portal will be mandatory for voluntary organisations.

Officials said 21 of the 75 protected monuments are already undergoing conservation through the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC).

With the two new schemes, the government says, it hopes to widen participation in heritage conservation, improve visitor facilities at these monuments and create employment opportunities for conservation professionals, artisans and skilled workers. But the question remains- will this finally give Delhi's hidden heritage the revival it has long awaited?