75 Monuments Restored, Many Still Forgotten: Delhi Charts Fresh Heritage Revival Plan

Delhi may boast over a thousand monuments, but most lie hidden, neglected or fenced off from public view. Now, the city's government says it wants to bring them back to life, not just as restored structures, but as spaces buzzing with cultural activity.

At a roundtable conference held on Friday, Minister for Art, Culture and Language in Delhi government, Kapil Mishra announced that nearly 75 monuments have already been restored. The next phase will target dozens more, with help from corporate groups, heritage experts and local communities.

A New Push Through "Adopt a Heritage"

The central proposal on the table is the "Adopt a Heritage" scheme, under which private partners, called 'Monument Mitras,' will take responsibility for maintenance, amenities and programming at select sites. Each adoption will last five years, subject to review.

UNESCO, Aga Khan Trust, INTACH Delhi Chapter, Dalmia Group's Sabhyata Foundation, Dharatal, K-2 India and several other organisations participated in the conference.

According to officials, the scheme will aim to improve basic infrastructure such as lighting, toilets and pathways, while also hosting art and cultural programmes to attract visitors.

"Delhi's Monuments Have Been Neglected"

Kapil Mishra said that much of the city's heritage has been left unattended for years.

"Delhi has many historical monuments that have not been maintained for years and have been neglected. The objective now is to ensure public participation and make these sites more beautiful, accessible and vibrant," he said.

This is the first time the Archaeology Department will formally collaborate with corporate groups for monument conservation.

Forgotten Sites on the List

The monuments chosen for revival include some of Delhi's most overlooked structures: Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal, Malcha Mahal, Dara Shikoh Library, Hastsal Minar, Kos Minar, Quli Khan's Tomb and others. Built between the 8th and 19th centuries, these sites represent Delhi's layered history but remain almost invisible to most residents.

From Ruins to Cultural Hubs

The plan is not just to restore walls and domes, but to turn monuments into cultural activity hubs. Mr Mishra said local artists and performers would be given a stage at these sites.

"Cultural and art activities will definitely be started at Delhi's monuments. Local artists and performers will also get a platform here," he said.

Experts suggested illuminating lesser-known sites and expanding the scheme to cover more of the city's heritage footprint.

The government hopes restored monuments will boost tourism and local pride. But the question is whether these sites will attract people back, or remain empty shells of history?