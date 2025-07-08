Delhi Cabinet Approves Rs 900 Crore Package For Smart Classrooms

The Delhi Cabinet, in its 10th meeting, approved an ambitious Rs 900 crore package aimed at upgrading school infrastructure, implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and accelerating the rollout of smart classrooms across CM Shri Schools.

Education Minister Ashish Sood, at a press briefing following the meeting, announced that the initiative will begin with the installation of 2,446 smart blackboards across 75 CM Shri Schools.

Over the next few years, this plan will scale up to a total of 21,412 smart classrooms by 2029-30, covering Classes 9 to 12 across the capital.

"Between 2014 and 2024, only 799 classrooms had smart blackboards - and those were donated through CSR. Today, we're moving from 799 to over 21,000. This isn't a token reform. This is a complete shift," said Mr Sood.

The minister informed that the funds will be used not just for classroom upgrades, but also to ensure teacher training, strengthen digital pedagogy, and effectively implement NEP 2020's learner-centric approach.

According to the Minister, this digital expansion will happen in 5 phases and the tender for the first phase is already in advanced stages.

Minister Takes A Dig At AAP

Taking a swipe at the previous Aam Aadmi Party government, Mr Sood claimed that the so-called "education revolution" of the past was largely limited to select schools in Central Delhi.

"We're taking education where it matters - to Najafgarh, Narela, Seemapuri, Mahavir Enclave, and Kirari. The transformation will be seen across the city, not just in Lutyens' Delhi," he said.