Three 9 mm Cartridges, Banned For Civilian Use, Found At Delhi Blast Site

The investigation into the car blast near Red Fort has taken a significant turn after forensic teams recovered three cartridges, two live and one empty, of 9 mm calibre from the scene, sources have said.

The sources said on Sunday that the ammunition is of a calibre prohibited for civilian possession, raising concerns about the source of the cartridges and the nature of the incident. However, officers also clarified that no pistol or any firearm component was found at the blast site, making the recovery even more puzzling for investigators.

Officials said the discovery of the cartridges is being treated as a crucial clue, but the absence of a corresponding weapon has opened multiple investigative angles.

Forensic experts are examining whether the cartridges were discharged at the spot or brought to the location as part of a staged attempt to mislead investigators.

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi Police Crime Branch intensified its investigation, focusing particularly on potential links with Al Falah University. Officials confirmed that two FIRs have been lodged, one related to cheating and another concerning forgery, based on evidence collected so far.

A Crime Branch team visited the university's Okhla office, issuing a formal notice and seeking key documents that could offer insight into irregularities involving individuals associated with the institution. Sources suggest the action is part of a wider probe examining whether academic or administrative channels may have been misused in connection with the events leading up to the explosion.

Meanwhile, fresh details have emerged from Nuh, where Dr Umar Muhammad, who died in the blast, was reportedly seen moving around for several hours before the explosion. Investigators have learned that he had rented a room behind the Goyal Ultrasound Centre for 10 days, arranged with the help of Shoeb, an electrician employed at Al Falah University.

The rented accommodation, found locked after the blast, has been raided by teams from the Delhi Police, NIA, and CIA Nuh, who believe it may contain crucial leads. CCTV footage from the nearby ultrasound centre is being closely examined, with initial frames showing the i20 car involved in the blast, potentially helping reconstruct Umar's movements.

Multiple teams from the NIA, Delhi Police, and Haryana Police are now sweeping through Nuh and adjoining regions to trace anyone who may have interacted with Umar or could be linked to the explosive device.

