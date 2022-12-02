Delhi Police Directed To Conduct 'Fair Probe' In Assault Case Against Cops

The court passed the direction after noting the submission of counsel for the victim. (Representational)

A Delhi Court has recently directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) to ensure fairness in the investigation of an FIR against the police personnel for allegedly assaulting a man and his female friend.

The victim had approached the court for registration of FIR. This matter pertains to the police station Seema Puri, Delhi.

On November 24, Delhi police filed an Action Taken Report (ATR) stating that an FIR has been lodged and an investigation is in progress.

Metropolitan magistrate Ankur Panghal passed the direction after noting the submission of counsel for the victim. The matter has been listed on February 1 for the update on the filing of the charge sheet.

Advocate Manish Bhadauria submitted that the fairness of the investigation is doubtful as the IO conducting the investigation pertains to the same police station in which two of the accused persons are posted.

The court on November 1, called for an Action Taken Report (ATR) from the DCP on a plea moved by a man seeking direction for the registration of an FIR against police personnel including an SHO.

The victim has alleged assault by Delhi Police cops resulting in grievous injuries including on his private parts.

The Court had said that in view of the submissions made by counsel for the complainant, let ATR be called from DCP concerned. DCP concerned is directed to file an ATR starting with whether any action has been taken on the complaint filed by the complainant.

Advocate Manish Bhadauria submitted that the complaint is against the police officials including the SHO. It would not be appropriate to call a report from the SHO himself.

The complainant has moved an application through advocate Manish Bhadauria seeking direction for registration of FIR under sections of molestation, robbery, and causing grievous injury including other sections.

It has been alleged that on August 1, 2022, at around 7 pm, the complainant along with his female friend was returning from Vaishali and going towards their home in Maujpur Delhi.

It is stated that when the complainant and his friend crossed the Seemapuri underpass, suddenly one of the accused came on a scooty and blocked the way of the complainant and started beating the complainant mercilessly.

Meanwhile, 2 others cops came in their police uniforms and caught both hands forcibly and spread the legs of the complainant. Thereafter, the first accused attacked the complainant with kicks and punches, the plea alleged.

It is also alleged that the first accused intentionally kicked the testicles of the complainant three to four times and 2 other accused threatened to kill the complainant and he pulled out his phone to call the number 100.

They allegedly snatched the phone of the complainant and when the complainant was tormented in pain, all the accused threatened the complainant to go or else he would be taken to the police station and implicated in a false case.

It is stated that the complainant and his friend went to Seemapuri police station seeking police help and action against the accused persons. No action was taken against the accused cops.

His friends took him to RML Hospital where he was given treatment and an MLC was prepared.

After the examination of the complainant, the doctor told him that he has a serious testicle injury due to which he has lost a lot of blood, for which he will have to be operated on immediately but the surgery will have some risk for his life.

