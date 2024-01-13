Delhi Police Arrest Two Brothers After 24 Years In Kidnapping Case

Suneet and Vinit were arrested after the incident but Puneet was absconding

Two brothers who were on the run for 24 years in a kidnapping case here have been arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, officials said on Saturday.

The accused duo -- Vinit Aggarwal (50) and Puneet Aggarwal (48) -- were arrested from their houses in Delhi's Pitampura and Haryana's Gurugram respectively on Thursday, they said.

Vinit works as a trader of plastic items in Bawana industrial area, while Puneet is a dry fruits dealer in the Khari Baoli area here.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) RS Yadav said the duo along with one Suneet Aggarwal were allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a shopkeeper from Kinari Bazar in Chandni Chowk in north Delhi's Kotwali area in 2000.

They charged a ransom of Rs 50,000 and later left him near the Tughlak Road in central Delhi, Yadav said.

Suneet and Vinit were arrested after the incident but Puneet was absconding, he said.

Another police officer said after attending a few hearings in the case, Vinit skipped the trial while he was on bail and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

Subsequently, Puneet was also declared a proclaimed offender as the police could not trace him, the officer said.

During interrogation, the brother-duo disclosed that they committed the crime to earn easy money, the officer added.

The accused said after the incident, they went to Mumbai and remained there for ten years and did not contact anyone during the period. They returned to Delhi in 2010, the police said.

