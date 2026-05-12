Delhi High Court Allows Eviction Of Slum Dwellers Near PM's Residence

The Delhi High Court has permitted civic authorities to proceed with the eviction of slum dwellers residing near the Prime Minister's residence on Race Course Road while directing that they be provided rehabilitation along with basic civic amenities at Savda Ghevra, a resettlement colony located nearly 45 km away.

A bench of Justice Purushaindra Kaurav granted the residents two weeks to vacate the area, holding that they are "unauthorised occupants" of the land where the camps currently stand.

The court also emphasised that authorities must ensure the rehabilitation process causes minimal disruption to the lives of those being relocated. At the same time, it noted that "national security concerns" raised by the government constituted valid grounds for eviction, adding that courts should not readily interfere in executive policy decisions.

Centre Cites Security Concerns

The Centre had earlier told the court that the eviction was necessary as the camps are located adjacent to military installations and fall within a sensitive zone requiring strengthened defence infrastructure. In submissions referring to the prevailing global security environment, it warned that unauthorised structures in such areas could pose risks to national security and public safety.

Rehabilitation At Savda Ghevra

According to the government, rehabilitation is being carried out at Savda Ghevra, where over 700 affected residents are being relocated. Of these, 192 have accepted allotment letters issued by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, and 136 have already taken possession of flats.

The court was informed that earlier objections regarding the eligibility of 184 residents had been withdrawn, with authorities now stating all eligible dwellers will be accommodated.

Petitions By Residents

The matter reached the court through multiple petitions filed by residents of Bhai Ram Camp, Masjid Camp and DID Camp, all located on Race Course Road near the Delhi Race Club and Jaipur Polo Ground.

The residents had challenged eviction notices issued by the Land and Development Office under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in October 2025 and February 2026, seeking either quashing of the notices or relocation to a nearby site.

They argued that rehabilitation at Savda Ghevra violates policy guidelines that favour in-situ rehabilitation or relocation within a five-kilometre radius and raised concerns over poor infrastructure, including lack of sewage treatment and substandard construction.

Court Observation

Taking note of contemporary geopolitical developments and national security considerations, the High Court observed that the concerns cited by the government were specific and justified in the context of eviction proceedings.