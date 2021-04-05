Delhi Government To Penalise Bus Drivers, Conductors Without Face Masks

The buses were allowed to run with full seating capacity in November 2020. (File)

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday said an enforcement drive will be launched to ensure that drivers and conductors in public transport buses wear face masks while on duty.

He also said that no stringent step was under consideration regarding capping the number of passengers in public transport buses.

"If COVID-19 cases increase, the steps taken earlier would be needed. But, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said, no stringent steps are being considered now," Mr Gahlot said at a press conference.

Public transport buses did not ply on Delhi roads during the coronavirus-induced lockdown due to surge in cases last year. The service was resumed in May 2020, with passengers allowed to sit on alternate seats.

The buses were allowed to run with full seating capacity in November 2020. Currently, no person is allowed to travel standing in the buses.

Mr Gahlot said bus drivers and conductors found without face masks will be challaned and necessary action will be taken against them.