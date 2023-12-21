Court Orders Poll Panel To Decide On Rahul Gandhi's 'Pickpocket' Remark Case Soon

Delhi High Court ordered the EC to decide on the Rahul Gandhi case in 8 weeks

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission of India to take a decision as soon as possible, preferably within eight weeks, on a notice it sent to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged "pickpocket" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a speech last month.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation seeking action against Mr Gandhi as well as formulation of guidelines to prevent such "malpractice" by political leaders.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan said although the alleged statements are "not in good taste", the Election Commission (EC) was examining the matter and has even issued a notice to Mr Gandhi.

"Considering that the deadline for filing reply is over and no reply has been received, the court directs the EC to decide the matter as expeditiously as possible preferably within eight weeks," the bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna, said.

The court said that in the notice sent on November 23, the EC itself promised to take action in the matter.

Petitioner Bharat Nagar told the high court that Mr Gandhi made a speech on November 22 levelling "heinous allegations" against individuals holding "highest governmental positions", including the Prime Minister and referred to him as a "pick-pocket".