Delhi Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: AAP, Congress, BJP Battle For Delhi Amid Election Results

Delhi Election Results Updates: AAP is striving to win the majority of the seven Lok Sabha seats yet again in an attempt to keep its fortunes in the national capital intact and has faced mounting criticism from the Congress and BJP.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 23, 2019 06:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: AAP, Congress, BJP Battle For Delhi Amid Election Results

Live Delhi Election Results: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is taking on the BJP and Congress in Delhi (File)

New Delhi: 

While the counting for the national elections in the world's largest democracy is set to begin soon, Delhi will be witness to an intense three-pronged battle between the Aam Aadmi Party or AAP, the Congress and the BJP.

AAP is striving to win the majority of the seven Lok Sabha seats yet again in an attempt to keep its fortunes in the national capital intact and has faced mounting criticism from the Congress and BJP.

While Congress and AAP are allies at the national level, at the state level they are bitter rivals. The BJP is seeking to cash in on the disunity among the parties at the state level, by fielding popular candidates, such as cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and Punjabi folk singer Hans Raj Hans.

Some of the seats in Delhi which will feature significant contests are East Delhi, where AAP's Atishi, BJP's Gautam Gambhir and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely are contesting, New Delhi where Congress's former state chief Ajay Maken will contest against AAP's Brijesh Goyal and BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi, South Delhi where AAP's Raghav Chadha will go against former boxer and Congress's Vijender Singh and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and North East Delhi, which will be a battle between political heavyweights like Sheila Dikshit, BJP state chief and former Bhojpuri celebrity Manoj Tiwari as well as AAP's convenor Dilip Pandey.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Delhi election results:


May 23, 2019
06:37 (IST)
Delhi Election Result: Fastest election results and analysis with Prannoy Roy. Click Here

May 23, 2019
06:33 (IST)
Delhi Election Result 2019: An intense three-pronged battle between the AAP, BJP and Congress has taken place

In Delhi, an intense three-pronged battle is taking place between the Aam Aadmi Party or AAP, the Congress and the BJP. AAP is striving to win the majority of the seven Lok Sabha seats yet again in an attempt to keep its fortunes in the national capital intact and has faced mounting criticism from many quarters.

May 23, 2019
06:26 (IST)
Delhi Election Results: READ HERE: Exit Polls predict the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will comfortably form government

The counting for the national elections in the world's largest democracy will begin soon, after months of mounting speculation over which political front will form the next government. After the completion of the seventh phase of elections, an aggregate of exit polls predicted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance will comfortably form the government, with the Congress and other opposition parties losing the chance to do so.
No more content

Trending

Delhi Election ResultsElection Results 2019Election Results

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election ResultsLive NewsWorld Cup 2019Election 2019Assembly Election ResultsWorld Cup ScheduleRamadan Time TableMohit MorElection NewsEVMElection CommissionBJPUP Election ResultsElection ResultsCongressDelhi Election Results

................................ Advertisement ................................