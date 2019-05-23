Delhi Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: AAP, Congress, BJP Battle For Delhi Amid Election Results

Live Delhi Election Results: Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is taking on the BJP and Congress in Delhi (File)

While the counting for the national elections in the world's largest democracy is set to begin soon, Delhi will be witness to an intense three-pronged battle between the Aam Aadmi Party or AAP, the Congress and the BJP.

AAP is striving to win the majority of the seven Lok Sabha seats yet again in an attempt to keep its fortunes in the national capital intact and has faced mounting criticism from the Congress and BJP.

While Congress and AAP are allies at the national level, at the state level they are bitter rivals. The BJP is seeking to cash in on the disunity among the parties at the state level, by fielding popular candidates, such as cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir and Punjabi folk singer Hans Raj Hans.

Some of the seats in Delhi which will feature significant contests are East Delhi, where AAP's Atishi, BJP's Gautam Gambhir and Congress's Arvinder Singh Lovely are contesting, New Delhi where Congress's former state chief Ajay Maken will contest against AAP's Brijesh Goyal and BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi, South Delhi where AAP's Raghav Chadha will go against former boxer and Congress's Vijender Singh and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and North East Delhi, which will be a battle between political heavyweights like Sheila Dikshit, BJP state chief and former Bhojpuri celebrity Manoj Tiwari as well as AAP's convenor Dilip Pandey.

Here are the LIVE Updates for Delhi election results: