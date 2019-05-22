7 Kg Laddoo Cake, Lotus-Shaped Sweets As BJP Prepares For Comeback

The arrangements include a 7-kg special laddoo cake and nine other similar cakes

With hours to go for votes to be counted in the Lok Sabha election tomorrow, preparations for a grand celebration are in full swing among BJP workers and supporters after most exit polls predicted on Sunday that the ruling party is coming back with a thumping majority.

The arrangements include a 7-kg special laddoo cake and nine other similar cakes of around 4-5 kg that will be cut at the central office in the evening tomorrow.

Other sweets include lotus shaped confectioneries, all ordered from Bengali Pastry Shop.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has also ordered 50 kg of pista-badam barfi, which costs Rs 2,000 per kg.

The party seems confident of a win after exit poll results predicted a landslide win for the BJP and its alliance NDA.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led party will win almost as many seats as it did in 2014 and form a government comfortably, exit polls predicted on Sunday at the end of the national election. The poll of polls, an aggregate of exit polls, gives the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) 302 of 543 seats and the Congress and its allies 122.

Celebrations had begun a couple days after the Exit Poll results in Mumbai when a BJP candidate ordered about 2,000 kg of laddoos. Men wearing Narendra Modi masks were photographed preparing the laddoos.

These sweets will be distributed on May 23, when the results of the national elections will be declared.

The Lok Sabha elections concluded on May 19 after a marathon seven-phased elections. Around 90 crore people were eligible to vote in the elections this year and recorded a turnout of 67.11 per cent. Results will be declared tomorrow.

