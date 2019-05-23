LIVE Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty Hit Record Highs As Trends Show NDA Crosses Half-Way Mark

LIVE market updates: The Sensex and Nifty have risen in four out of five consecutive sessions
The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 Indexes are set to open higher on Thursday, as counting of votes began for the general elections. Early trends showed that the Bharatiya Janata Party led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was leading on over 180 seats while Congress led UPA was gaining on over 80 seats. Meanwhile, the Nifty futures traded on Singapore Exchange rose 52 points to 11,832 indicating a strong start for Indian equity benchmarks. On Wednesday, the Sensex and Nifty resumed their upmove after a day's break, with the S&P BSE Sensex ending 0.36 per cent and the NSE Nifty 0.25 per cent higher. With that, the benchmark equity indexes registered gains in four out of five consecutive sessions. Sensex and Nifty will reach a new record high by the end of the year, according to a poll of strategists by news agency Reuters, building on an election-driven rally in which investors have bet the ruling party will retain power and continue current economic policies. On Monday, the Sensex registered its biggest single-day gain since September 2013 after exit polls showed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) party led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will retain power for a second consecutive term.
Here are latest updates on the Sensex and Nifty ahead of election results 2019 today:
Indian rupee has appreciated against the US dollar. The rupee rose as much as 29 paise to 69.38 against the dollar. In the debt market, yield on the 10-year benchmark government of India bond fell 7 basis points to 7.19 per cent.
All but one share in the Nifty 50 basket were trading higher led by the IndusInd Bank's 6.2 per cent gain. Indiabulls Housing Finance, State Bank of India, Zee Entertainment, Power Grid, Adani Ports, Yes Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank and Larsen & Toubro were also up between 2.5 and 5.2 per cent each.
Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing buying interest as the S&P BSE MidCap and S&P BSE SmallCap Index advanced over 1.5 per cent each.
Buying visible across sectors as all the 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE were trading higher led by the S&P BSE Bankex Index's 2.4 per cent gain. Capital Goods, Finance, Power, Telecom Auto, Utilities and Energy sector gauges also rose between 1.5 and 2.2 per cent each.
Stock markets have staged a gap opening with the Sensex and Nifty registering fresh record highs as early counting trends showed that PM Narendra Modi-led NDA was leading on over 250 seats. The S&P BSE Sensex surged as much as 578 points to hit fresh record high of 39,688.22 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed as much as 169 points to hit record high of 11,907.
The stock markets have staged a gap-up opening in the pre-market session with the NSE Nifty 50 index surging as much as 159 points to record high of 11,897 while the S&P BSE Sensex surged nearly 500 points to record high of 39,606 as early trends showed NDA advancing on over 200 parliamentary seats.
Early counting trends showed that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA was leading on over 200 points while Congress was ahead on 91 seats. As of 8:57 am, trends for 364 seats out of 542 parliamentary seats were out.
The SGX Nifty futures traded 69 points - or 0.59 per cent - higher at 11,849.00 on the Singapore Exchange at 11:08 am (8:38 am in India).