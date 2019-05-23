Election Results 2019: #ModiTsunami, #ModiAaGaya Trend On Twitter As BJP Heads For Massive Win

Election Results 2019: After Modi Wave, #ModiTsunami also started trending

As the BJP heads for a thumping victory, Twitter exploded with a number of trends welcoming back Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a second term. BJP is headed for a victory bigger than in 2014 - being set to cross the 300 mark on its own - as leads showed a NDA sweep in the national elections.

Twitter erupted soon after the enormous lead and hashtags like #ModiPhirse #NaMoForNewIndia #ModiHaiTohMumkinHai #ModiAaGaya started trending.

After Modi Wave, #ModiTsunami also started trending.

The BJP's well-oiled social media machinery swung into action for several months till the run up to counting day.

Catchphrases like "Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar," "Modi hai to Mumkeen Hai," "Main Bhi Chowkidar" and "Aaayga to modi Hi" were instant hits across age groups.

Twitterati, now confident of a BJP win, posted many congratulatory messages for the prime minister and his party.

He is back where he belongs and will continue to do his work for betterment of the country .#ModiAaGayapic.twitter.com/jkDPU3M84C - Shrivatsa Garodia (@shrivatsa2000g) May 23, 2019



The leads show that the BJP will manage to keep its core states - the Hindi heartland, Gujarat and Maharashtra - while posting fresh victories in Bengal, Odisha and the northeast. It has also scored a huge win in Karnataka - a state the Congress rules jointly with HD Kumaraswamy.



The final results will be declared only by late evening.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019