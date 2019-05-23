Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: 'All Losers Are Not Losers': Mamata Banerjee Amid BJP's Big Bengal Show

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is at 23, but the BJP followed closely with 17 seats (File)

As the BJP headed for a landslide victory and a second term riding on a stunning performance in states like Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said: "Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers."

Mamata Banerjee fought hard to preserve her territory as the BJP campaigned aggressively in 42-seat Bengal. Her Trinamool Congress is at 23, but the BJP followed closely with 17 seats.

"We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched," the Bengal Chief Minister tweeted.

The Trinamool earlier had 34 seats and the BJP, only two. The Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left Front had four and two seats.

