Lok Sabha Polls 2019: Atishi Breaks Down Over Offensive Pamphlet, AAP Blames Gautam Gambhir

Atishi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate from East Delhi, broke down at a press conference today as her party accused her BJP rival Gautam Gambhir of circulating a derogatory, scurrilous pamphlet on her ahead of voting in Delhi on Sunday for the national election. Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: "Never imagined Gautam Gambhir to stoop so low."

"I have only one question for Gautam Gambhir. If he is doing this against one woman, what about the lakhs of women in east Delhi who are worried about their safety," Atishi questioned as she addressed reporters.

Gautam Gambhir, a celebrated former cricketer, rubbished the allegation in a tweet implying that AAP had concocted the allegations to win.

I abhor your act of outraging a woman's modesty @ArvindKejriwal and that too your own colleague. And all this for winning elections? U r filth Mr CM and someone needs ur very own झाड़ू to clean ur dirty mind. — Chowkidar Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 9, 2019

AAP said the pamphlets, replete with low, personal allegations, were circulated by the BJP candidate in residential societies in East Delhi.

"Never imagined Gautam Gambhir to stoop so low. How can women expect safety if people wid such mentality are voted in? Atishi, stay strong. I can imagine how difficult it must be for u. It is precisely this kind of forces we have to fight against," tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.

Manish Sisodia, his deputy, said the language in the pamphlet was "so abusive and low that everybody will feel ashamed while reading it". Atishi, who is contesting her first election, has been working as an advisor to his Education ministry.

AAP, in a series of tweets, said "If you have the strength, do read this pamphlet of BJP's Gautam Gambhir being distributed in East Delhi societies".

Rejecting the allegations, the BJP's Mamta Kale said: "Absolutely baseless charges have been levelled against Gautam Gambhir by AAP. AAP has a history of lying and politicizing things."

Gautam Gambhir, a debutant in politics, joined the BJP last month. Apart from AAP's Atishi, he faces Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress.

Atishi had raised objections to Gautam Gambhir's candidature, saying he had voter ID cards from two constituencies.

