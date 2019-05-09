Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live Updates: 'Not Worried About Didi's Anger,' PM Modi Says In West Bengal

PM Modi continued the attack against the Gandhi family on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold five public rallies in poll-bound districts of West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh days before 59 seats vote in the sixth phase on Sunday.

"Both Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are witnessing great support towards BJP," PM Modi tweeted this morning ahead of his public meetings. The Prime Minister said he looks to take forward the NDA's "development agenda" to locals in the said cities through these rallies.

A day after PM Modi held an election rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan and continued his attack against the Gandhi family, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be addressing the public at the same venue. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also hold poll rallies in UP in Pratapgarh, Jaunpur and Sultanpur.

