'Your Slap Will Be A Blessing,' PM Retorts After Mamata Banerjee's Attack

PM Modi was addressing a rally in Bengal's Purulia.

Two days after Mamata Banerjee's comment about giving him a "tight slap of democracy", Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his response. At his second rally in West Bengal today at Purulia, he said coming from "Didi", he would consider it a blessing. He also doubled down on the allegation that had provoked Mamata Banerjee's comments.



"I am told Didi has said she wants to slap me. Didi...oh Didi....I call you Didi. I respect you. Your slap will be a blessing for me," PM Modi said.



"I will accept it, but will also say - if you had the guts to slap your colleagues who stole money from the poor via chit funds, you would not be so scared," said the Prime Minister, keeping up his relentless attack on the Trinamool chief on chit funds and "tolabaji" or extortionist tax.



On Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee had told a public rally that every time PM Modi referred to the Trinamool as a party of tolabaji or extortionists, she felt like giving him a "tight democratic slap".

