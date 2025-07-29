Complaint Against Mamata Banerjee For Post Alleging Delhi Cops Beat Up Woman

The BJP's Soumendu Adhikari - brother of Leader of the Opposition in Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari -- has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, accusing Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of spreading fake news on social media. The Lok Sabha member from Kanthi has accused her of disseminating provocative content to spark discontent and disharmony.

The trigger was Ms Banerjee's recent claims of police brutality on a Bengali-speaking woman and her child. The Chief Minister and her Trinamool Congress are claiming that Bengali speaking people - especially migrant workers - are being discriminated against and are facing violence in other states.

In his complaint, Mr Adhikari said Ms Banerjee was spreading "false, fabricated and communally charged content via her official social media handle, with the intent to malign the image of the Delhi Police, provoke public discontent, and stoke inter-community disharmony".

After the Delhi Police said Ms Banerjee's claim was a "complete fabrication", the Chief Minister hit back. On Tuesday, addressing a government event in Birbhum district, she said the mother and child were "taken to police stations one after another" -- just as she had predicted.

"I told you yesterday in the meeting. Check the records. I told you that they will be threatened. That is what happened. We will ask them (the victims) to return. And it will be proven who is true and who is false," she added.

In the video posted on social media on Monday, Ms Banerjee had alleged that the Delhi Police had brutally beaten up the mother and child. The migrant worker family had gone to work in Delhi.

Atrocious!! Terrible!!



See how Delhi police brutally beat up a kid and his mother, members of a migrant family from Malda's Chanchal.



See how even a child is not spared from the cruelty of violence in the regime of linguistic terror unleashed by BJP in the country against the... pic.twitter.com/IwAXkQwy9V — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) July 27, 2025

Earlier today, Abhishek Dhania, a senior officer of the Delhi Police, refuted the Chief Minister's statement. He said the woman, Sanjanu Parveen, had claimed that on Saturday, four plainclothes policemen had come to their house, took them to a secluded area, beat them up and extorted Rs 25,000 from them.

"Understanding the seriousness of the situation, we formed multiple teams since last night. Based on technical and local intelligence, as well as CCTV footage, we have gathered various evidence. Based on that evidence, we found out that the whole story told by this lady is baseless... During the interrogation, she mentioned that her relative, who lives in the Malda district of West Bengal, is a political worker, and on his request, she made this baseless video and shared it with him," the officer told reporters.