Around 50 Delhi Schools Receive Fresh Bomb Threat, Police Launch Probe

Police sources have said that around 50 schools have received bomb threats in the capital.

Fresh threat comes just 2 days after 32 schools across city received similar threats. (Representational)
  • Around 50 schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Wednesday
  • Threatened schools include Rahul Model, Maxfort, SKV, and Andhra School
  • Bomb threat alerts at SKV and Andhra School were received before 8 am
New Delhi:

Around 50 schools in the national capital received bomb threats on Wednesday through e-mail, prompting police and other emergency agencies to launch a search operation, officials said.

Police sources have said that around 50 schools have received bomb threats in the capital. These include Rahul Model School and Maxfort School in Dwarka and SKV in Malviya Nagar and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, information regarding bomb threats at two schools -- SKV in Malviya Nagar and Andhra School in Prasad Nagar -- was received at 7.40 am and 7.42 am, respectively.

Police teams, along with fire personnel and bomb disposal squads, rushed to the premises immediately, officials said.

The fresh threat comes just two days after 32 schools across the city received similar threats on August 18, which later turned out to be hoaxes.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Delhi Bomb Threat, Bomb Threats, Delhi
